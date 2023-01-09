Gluckstadt Police Department to crack down on speeding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may not have been the case at first, but the city of Gluckstadt’s Police force said they’ll be cracking down on speeding from here on out.

Officers with the department said high speeds in the growing city are causing dangerous accidents and folks must slow down before an accident becomes fatal.

”Is it worth putting somebody’s life at risk? No. Is it worth putting your family that’s in a car with you at risk? Is it worth putting you at risk? No,” Chief Wendell Watts said.

The biggest concern for a growing and developing Gluckstadt Police Department? Speeding -- and it’s something they’ve tried to address for a while now.

“The chief and myself went to several town hall meetings and did explain to the citizens that we would be out writing warning tickets at first to get the citizens of Gluckstadt acclimated to seeing us on the city streets. And we wrote over 100 or so warning tickets of at least 15 to 20 miles over the speed limit I’d probably say within a month or month and a half,” Assistant Chief Barry Hale explained.

According to Chief Watts and Assistant Chief Hale, speeding has caused several accidents. And while none have been fatal so far, serious injuries have occurred.

“It was just a lot of injuries in that and they were traveling on 51 and it ended up being where we had to have people taking the hospital,” Watts said.

“I worked another one in a couple of months ago at the intersection of Gluckstadt Road and here someone run the red light, T-boned a lady who had her two small kids in there,” Hale explained.

With the Amazon, Levi, and Nissan plants nearby, Hale said the city draws over 22,000 travelers each day -- and speeding through intersections and cutting drivers off near the interstate exits is becoming more common.

But speeding isn’t just impacting travelers, it’s also causing the growing department to redirect its resources.

“If we have a major accident, our two officers that are working can get caught up very quickly. And if they get tied up very quickly, then we don’t have any by governments,” Watts said.

“If we can’t get the problem under control, then you know, of course, we’ll start writing for a lot less than what we’ve allowed,” Hale said.

