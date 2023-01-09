Careers
Fisher-Price again announces recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after at least 8 more deaths

The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through...
The Rock 'n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.(WNDU)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Fisher-Price has re-announced its recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after several more deaths have been reported since the initial recall.

When the original recall was announced in 2019, over 30 deaths had been reported after babies rolled from their backs to their stomachs or side while unrestrained.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 70 more deaths have been reported since, and at least eight were reported to have happened after the initial recall announcement.

In total, about 100 deaths have been reported while infants were in the products, though Fisher-Price notes that it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of some of the incidents.

The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.

Anyone with the sleeper should stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or a voucher.

The CPSC notes it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

