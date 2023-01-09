First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A noisy start to our Sunday, but things are looking quieter for tonight. Radar estimated 2 to 3 inches of rain fell across portions of central Mississippi. Officially at the Jackson airport, 1.33 inches of rain. That lead to a flash flood warning being issued early this morning. That line of showers has cleared the viewing area tonight. A good layer of fog settled in after the rain. Expect that fog to continue tonight along with a slight cool down. Mild temperature return for the work week, along with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. We’re keeping tabs on our next weather maker. It’s a trough of low pressure coming off the Pacific Ocean. It will get better organized next week over Colorado and New Mexico and track eastward. A cold front associated with this low pressure system will approach Mississippi on Thursday. This much colder air will clash with our mild, moist environment and offer up thunderstorms. Some may become severe, but this is still several days out. The First Alert Weather team will watch this system for you. After it passes through, expect a cool down to seasonal temperatures.

