First Alert Forecast: trending warmer by mid-week ahead of storm risk Thursday

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There will be a chill in the air heading into the overnight period as winds become calm. Temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees in most locations under a partly cloudy sky. We could also see areas of patchy fog develop late tonight into Tuesday morning, which could have an impact on your morning commute.

Our weather is expected to remain quiet for Tuesday as temperatures begin to trend upwards. It should feel nice and comfortable outside tomorrow afternoon in the middle 60s with southerly flow in place.

A warming trend will continue into mid-week with temperatures forecast to peak in the 70s by Wednesday afternoon, which is well above average for this time of year. Cooler conditions are on track to arrive towards the end of the week in the wake of a cold front. This front is expected to track in Thursday morning bringing showers and thunderstorms along with it. There is a low-end risk for a few isolated strong/severe storms during this time with a ‘Marginal 1/5 Risk’ in place. Drier and cooler air will filter in behind the front by late week resulting in highs in the 50s and lows near freezing in the 30s. Temperatures will then start to warm back up over the weekend into next week.

