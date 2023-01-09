First Alert Forecast: Quiet to start the work week with showers and storms developing mid-week by Thursday. We are forecasting beautiful weather for this weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Monday through Wednesday

We see mostly sunny skies and Highs reaching into the upper 50s to mid-60s throughout the South Mississippi region. Lows are forecasted to stay between the upper 30s to 40s Monday night and rise to the low 60s by Wednesday.

Quiet conditions to start the week out, and then showers and storms return by Wednesday and Thursday. Much cooler on Thursday and Friday!

By Thursday, We have another chance for showers and storms as another system builds toward our West and then moves into our neck of the woods! Highs by Thursday are forecasted to reach into the middle to upper 60s. We are forecasting a 50 to 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday going back into the weekend, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s following our front. Lows going into Saturday AM fall to the mid-30s.

Saturday and Sunday, hold beautiful weather conditions as Highs remain in the upper 50s and Low 60s. Mostly sunny skies with clear conditions. Lows continue into the mid to upper 40s.

