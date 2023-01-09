Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: Quiet to start the work week with showers and storms developing mid-week by Thursday. We are forecasting beautiful weather for this weekend!

Early week, we see continued nice weather conditions throughout the area with Highs in the...
Early week, we see continued nice weather conditions throughout the area with Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Mid week, showers and thunderstorms return by Thursday. Following the Cold Front, cooler temps return to the area for both Friday and Saturday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Monday through Wednesday

We see mostly sunny skies and Highs reaching into the upper 50s to mid-60s throughout the South Mississippi region. Lows are forecasted to stay between the upper 30s to 40s Monday night and rise to the low 60s by Wednesday.

Quiet conditions to start the week out, and then showers and storms return by Wednesday and Thursday. Much cooler on Thursday and Friday!

By Thursday, We have another chance for showers and storms as another system builds toward our West and then moves into our neck of the woods! Highs by Thursday are forecasted to reach into the middle to upper 60s. We are forecasting a 50 to 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday going back into the weekend, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s following our front. Lows going into Saturday AM fall to the mid-30s.

Saturday and Sunday, hold beautiful weather conditions as Highs remain in the upper 50s and Low 60s. Mostly sunny skies with clear conditions. Lows continue into the mid to upper 40s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Quiet conditions to start the week out, and then showers and storms return by Wednesday and...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
Douglas Brown, 52, was taken into custody Saturday in Ellisville and is awaiting extradition to...
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
Fondren restaurant closes its doors for good Saturday night
Fondren restaurant closes its doors for good Saturday night
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: foggy banks & clouds Monday; mid-week storm chances
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: foggy banks Monday; mid-week rain, storm chance
WLBT 6pm
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT 6pm
WLBT at 6p - clipped version