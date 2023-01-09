First Alert Forecast: foggy banks & clouds Monday; mid-week storm chances

MONDAY: In the wake of our sluggish Sunday front, we’ll see a back and forth between clouds and sunshine through the day. Morning fog banks will break through mid-morning. Expect temperatures to run cooler – in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon. Warmer air will gradually begin to invade the region again overnight. Lows will fall back into the 30s and 40s as clouds filter in again from the southwest.

TUESDAY: As the warmer air infiltrates the area, we’ll trend from the morning 30s and 40s to the middle and upper 60s amid a mix of clouds and sunshine. Skies will gradually start to cloud back over as moisture continues to deepen ahead of our next system. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with areas of fog to contend with by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system will approach the region late Wednesday into Thursday. Beforehand, clouds and fog will mix out for some sunshine through Wednesday afternoon. Highs will top out in middle to, a few, upper 70s. Most of the storms will hold back until after the cap erodes, allowing for a quick ramp-up in storm activity Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A few storms could be strong to severe during this time frame. Timing is still a bit iffy on this and that will ultimately determine severe weather potential. Storms will tend to clear by mid-late day Thursday. We’ll trend cooler with highs in the 50s by Friday and Saturday. We’ll rebound to the 60s to near 70 Sunday into early next week with another bout of storms possible.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

