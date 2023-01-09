Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening.

Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street.

He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown as well.

The Jackson Fire Department is currently working to detain the fire so that it does not spread to neighboring buildings.

Capitol Police and AMR are also at the scene.

