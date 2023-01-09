Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Dog survives 5 months in severe winter weather, finds forever home

By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - During severe weather and below-freezing temperatures, it’s especially important that pet owners bring their animals inside.

Sadly, during Alabama’s 2022 record cold, one was left behind. Thankfully, he survived the unbearable.

Gator, Rachael Dunlap’s newest rescue dog, is a 5-year-old American Bulldog who now has two new siblings, Remi and Darwin. Dunlap says they all get along great.

“He came in and he’s been perfect,” said Dunlap.

From the looks of it, it’s evident that Gator is different.

"I found him in the middle of the road," said Dunlap.

Rachael’s shopping date with her three nieces was coming to a close when they spotted a dog on highway 50 in Dadeville two days after Christmas while it was 30 degrees outside.

“It’s a very busy highway, and a lot of people go really fast,” said Dunlap.

Rachel began to reel him in with food from Mcdonalds, then rushed him to the first open veterinarian.

The veterinarian told Rachel Gator had a level six skin allergy, the worst they had ever seen.

Doctors say his condition was from being in the woods for at least five months during severe weather and past below-freezing temperatures.

The skin on the dog’s stomach is toughened; Dunlap says his fur may never be back in that area.

" They are thinking it’s going to be a full year process before we can get his skin fully back intact, and that’s” when we are going to start attacking the other things,” said Dunlap.

So far, Dunlap has spent at least $500 on vet bills. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help get Gator up to health.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
Douglas Brown, 52, was taken into custody Saturday in Ellisville and is awaiting extradition to...
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
Fondren restaurant closes its doors for good Saturday night
Fondren restaurant closes its doors for good Saturday night
MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton
MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
Denver Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton as their head coach
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, January 9
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: foggy banks & clouds Monday; mid-week storm chances
A kid that was once a viral social media star on the now-defunct video platform Vine, is now a...
Popeye’s viral Vine kid grows up to win football state championship
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: foggy banks Monday; mid-week rain, storm chance