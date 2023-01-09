Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman and her 3-year-old child were in “advanced stages of decomposition” when their bodies were discovered in Bolton, the coroner has revealed.

The two alleged homicide victims, 38-year-old Terry Collins and 3-year-old Alextra Collins, were found Saturday afternoon on L. C. Turner Circle.

Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says that their cause of death is still unknown at this time. The case is now in the hands of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Autopsies have been scheduled with the state medical examiner’s office.

