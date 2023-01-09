2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old and a fifteen-year-old were shot on University Blvd. in Jackson on Sunday.

Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the incident may be connected to a South Jackson shooting that occurred last week.

If you have any information, please contact Capitol Police at (601) 359-3125.

