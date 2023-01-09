Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson

(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old and a fifteen-year-old were shot on University Blvd. in Jackson on Sunday.

Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the incident may be connected to a South Jackson shooting that occurred last week.

If you have any information, please contact Capitol Police at (601) 359-3125.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
Douglas Brown, 52, was taken into custody Saturday in Ellisville and is awaiting extradition to...
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
Fondren restaurant closes its doors for good Saturday night
Fondren restaurant closes its doors for good Saturday night

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Coroner: Woman, child found dead in Bolton were in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’
Jury selection begins Monday in embezzlement trial for Hinds Co. election commissioner
Jury selection begins Monday in embezzlement trial for Hinds Co. election commissioner
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast