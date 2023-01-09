2 teens accused in Mudbug Fest mass shooting plead not guilty

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens accused in a mass shooting at Jackson’s Mudbug Festival in April of 2022 have pleaded not guilty.

In a Hinds County Circuit Court hearing, Judge Faye Peterson ordered Calvin Berry and Leedrick Trim, both 16, to be held without bond at Henley-Patton Youth Detention Center.

Calvin Berry (left) and Leedrick Trim (Hinds County Sheriff's Department)

The suspects are charged as adults with one count of murder, one count of drive-by shooting and eight counts of aggravated assault.

A previous investigation by WLBT revealed that Berry had an extensive rap sheet, including carjacking, armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery.

Five people were injured during the incident including a third suspect who was killed at the scene by Capital Police.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to the Mississippi Fairgrounds on the night of April 30 after shooters opened fire at the event near the Mississippi Trade Mart.

Two rifles, one pistol and a “large magnitude of different-caliber shell casings” were recovered from the scene. The remainder of the festival would be canceled after the fatal incident.

Carmello Brumfield, 16, was later identified as the teen killed by a police officer at the scene.

Mudbug Festival Shooting Coverage:

Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained

Suspects identified in Mudbug Festival shooting case; One suspect faces previous felony charges

Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system, still processing what happened

