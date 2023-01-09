2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown

COAHOMA, Miss. (WMC) - A man allegedly killed two children and held another at gunpoint on Jan. 9.

Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown of a child shot.

An off-duty deputy, who was in the area, heard the call and responded to the scene.

According to CCSO, the off-duty officer and other deputies made contact with the suspect, Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint.

Officers arrested Griffin after they talked him into dropping his weapon, said CCSO.

After the suspect was in custody, deputies found a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

One child was pronounced dead in the home, while another was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

Griffin, 25, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

