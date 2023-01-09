Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is. (Source: WCCO)
By Adam Duxter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCK, Wisc. (WCCO) – Wisconsin has a new multi-millionaire after a $15.1 million lottery ticket was sold in the town of Luck Wednesday.

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is.

“Somebody was lucky,” store manager Paul Wondra said in disbelief.

With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a mystery for now.

Some residents said the tiny town is very community-oriented and hope the winner would use the money to help some of the businesses in the area.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
Douglas Brown, 52, was taken into custody Saturday in Ellisville and is awaiting extradition to...
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
Fondren restaurant closes its doors for good Saturday night
Fondren restaurant closes its doors for good Saturday night
MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton
MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton

Latest News

In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into...
US law based on anti-Latino racism fuels immigration fight
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
Denver Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton as their head coach
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Special grand jury probing Trump, allies in Georgia finishes work
In this NASA false-color image, the blue and purple shows the hole in Earth's protective ozone...
UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066