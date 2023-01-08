Careers
Purvis students take home top honors in stock market competition

By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Purvis Upper Elementary took home first- and second-place honors in the Mississippi Stock Market game.

The students were given 100,000 virtual dollars to invest over 13 weeks.

The Purvis teams found success by strategically investing their money into companies like Netflix just before the release of the latest season of the popular show, “Stranger Things.”

After winning the game, the students talked about how the experience will help them in the future.

“If we ever do become a company owner, we know what to buy and how many shares to buy and how much money you want to spend on stuff,” Mason McWilliams said. “Because you can lose a lot or you could earn a lot of money from what you buy or invest.”

Students said they hope their success will encourage their peers to join them in the next competition.

