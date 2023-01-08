Careers
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson

By Brendan Hall and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a carjacking that took place in Jackson Saturday night.

Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn says the incident happened along Winter Street and University Boulevard.

Chief Hearn says a man was approached by two other men with guns.

The three then got into a fight, and the owner of the stolen car was shot.

The victim is being treated at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and is in critical condition, while the alleged carjackers drove off in his blue Mitsubishi.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident, contact JPD at 601-960-1234.

