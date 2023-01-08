Careers
Jackson Public Schools to resume in-person learning Monday
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public Schools district has released a statement saying that all schools in the district will resume in-person learning on Monday.

JPS says that they have seen significant improvements in water pressure across the school district.

This statement comes hours after the city of Jackson lifted a boil water notice for all surface water connections on Saturday.

“We are pleased to announce that we will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 9,” the press release said.

JPS schools have been participating in virtual learning since students came back from winter break Tuesday, January 3, due to the latest water crisis.

JPS says they will continue to monitor the water pressure throughout the weekend and make the necessary adjustments for any individual schools that may experience a decrease in water levels prior to Monday.

“We sincerely thank the city of Jackson for their support and JPS families for their patience and understanding,” JPS says.

