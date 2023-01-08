First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A very nice Saturday across central Mississippi, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Today’s high was 76, that’s 19 degrees above normal. Vicksburg tied their record high of 78. For the next several days, we will have temperatures above seasonal averages. It’s not until next weekend that we expect temperatures back into the January neighborhood. Aside from the mild temperatures, rainfall is in the short-term forecast. Beginning tonight and continuing through midday Sunday. A cold front will drop southward, increasing rain chances, especially overnight and early Sunday morning. Some embedded thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall around 1 to 2 inches. But on average, computer models indicate 1 inch or less. No severe storms are expected, nor are we expecting any flash flooding issues. Rain will move southeast, clearing the Jackson metro by 10 am, then out of the viewing area by 1pm. The sky will clear up before the sun sets Sunday night. Low end rain chances on Monday and Tuesday, with Mostly sunny and mild conditions through Wednesday. Showers and Thunderstorms return Thursday, with the potential for some strong to severe storms. The First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor the system for you.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.