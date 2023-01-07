Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination

A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.(Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jacob Comer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska says a family of four cheetah cubs was examined by medical professionals for the first time.

On Thursday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of the cubs being checked by its medical staff.

WOWT reports the cheetah cubs were recently born at the Wildlife Safari Park.

According to the zoo, the cubs are two boys and two girls to first-time mother Clio.

Zoo officials said the four cubs had their first exam in December 2022. When the cubs were first born, Clio and her cubs were left mostly undisturbed to help with the bonding process

During the examination, the veterinary staff said they listened to the cubs’ hearts and lungs, checked their eyes, and gave them their first vaccines.

An off-display cheetah breeding center at the Wildlife Safari Park helps ensure the cheetahs have privacy in an environment that resembles their natural habitat, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Two men killed in 4-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
Two men killed in 4-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run at Target
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police

Latest News

Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
John Areghan
Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old Jackson man
FILE - Richard Strong, left, his brother Gregory Strong, center, and Stacy Griffin pose for a...
Farms settle suits on using immigrants over Black US workers
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Anthony Carleton
New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named