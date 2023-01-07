South Jackson gas station shootout caught on camera near JPS high school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More police presence on the streets in South Jackson; that is what Councilman Arron Banks is demanding after a gas station shootout took place.

He says something has to be done to combat crime in the area.

“I want them to know and hear me very clearly that Jackson is not the place for you to continue these nuisance acts,” he said.

Councilman Banks says he’s outraged after the recent shootout at a Shell gas station that was just a few feet away from Forest High School on Raymond Road.

“Good thing it was a holiday, and it wasn’t that much traffic, normally you have kids walking up and down Raymond Road, the boys and girls right down the street,” Banks said.

3 on your side obtained video footage from the owner of the gas station. One man pulled a gun out on another man near what appeared to be a red dodge challenger.

Shortly after, several other individuals walked out of the store and some other vehicles pulled up with guns and began firing.

The owner tells us there was an altercation inside the store that spilled over to the outside of the store... when he says someone looked at the other person the wrong way.

“I was leaving the church and when I was coming down Raymond Road I saw the police there setting up perimeter putting the tape out and I saw the cones and first thing I said, there must be a lot of shell casings,” Banks said.

Councilman Banks says it going to take more boots on the ground to stop this senseless violence from happening.

“I think that we have to understand the importance of visibility. And that your number one deterrence when it comes to law enforcement and public safety is visibility… that is the importance of it.”

WLBT reached out to the Jackson Police Department about the shooting. At this time there, are no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with any information about the suspects in the surveillance video is urged to contact JPD or crime stoppers.

