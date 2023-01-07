Careers
Silver Alert issued for 48-year-old Jackson man

John Areghan
John Areghan(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 48-year-old Jackson man.

John Areghan is described as a Black man around six feet tall, with black hair and black eyes.

On Friday, January 6, Areghan was last seen at 10:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Wildfire Way in Jackson, walking in an unknown direction.

He was wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Family members say Areghan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding John Areghan’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

