MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an alleged double homicide that happened in Bolton Saturday afternoon.

MBI says the woman, 38, and her child, 3, were reportedly killed in the incident.

The cause of the incident and the identity of the two people has not been revealed at this time.

MBI says this is an active investigation.

