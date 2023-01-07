Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man wanted for robbing Domino’s in Canton

Man wanted for robbing Domino's in Canton
Man wanted for robbing Domino's in Canton(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt, led by the Canton Police Department, is underway for a man who robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Canton Friday night.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the man fled the store on foot.

Chief Brown says the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded cash.

Man wanted for robbing Domino’s in Canton
Man wanted for robbing Domino’s in Canton(WLBT)

With the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, several deputies have now blocked off areas near Dinkins Street, Canton Academy, and Nissan Parkway where they think the suspect may have fled.

They also have drones focusing on wooded areas near Canton Academy.

Authorities consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information about the suspect, you are urged to contact the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men killed in 4-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
Two men killed in 4-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Woman shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
15-year-old girl shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
Regal UA Parkway closing
It looks like the Flowood Regal Cinema is closing for good
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.

Latest News

Mississippi prepares for electric vehicle infrastructure build out
Mississippi prepares for electric vehicle infrastructure build out
Analysis: For second straight year, Jackson’s homicide rate ranks highest in U.S. among major...
Analysis: For second straight year, Jackson’s homicide rate ranks highest in U.S. among major cities
Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks
Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks
South Jackson gas station shootout caught on camera near JPS high school
South Jackson gas station shootout caught on camera near JPS high school