CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt, led by the Canton Police Department, is underway for a man who robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Canton Friday night.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the man fled the store on foot.

Chief Brown says the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded cash.

Man wanted for robbing Domino’s in Canton (WLBT)

With the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, several deputies have now blocked off areas near Dinkins Street, Canton Academy, and Nissan Parkway where they think the suspect may have fled.

They also have drones focusing on wooded areas near Canton Academy.

Authorities consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information about the suspect, you are urged to contact the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.