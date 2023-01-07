Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy.

According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the Sheriff’s Office is located. The old county jail is prepared for reopening. Supervisor Credell Calhoun said 50 cells are ready for use occupancy on the third floor.

“We think it’s ready to go at this time, and we’re hoping that the city will take possession of it,” said Calhoun. “And at that point, the state will come in and do the rest of the repairs that are needed.”

Hinds County Supervisors funded water leak repairs and other maintenance. Calhoun said renovations funded by the state will add about 148 cells.

“More cells need to be repaired. So they would do the repairs on the rest of the cells. It’s about 198 cells over there,” added the District 3 representative.

Supervisors estimate that it will be completed in about six months. The city of Jackson has not provided information about the lease agreement and when it will open.

In October, City Attorney Tori Martin said the opening depends on how quickly the city can staff the facility and get contractors and employees to provide meals and medical care. The plan is to use it as a 48 to 72-hour holding for misdemeanor offenders.

