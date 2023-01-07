Careers
History professor: House Speaker fight should concern Mississippians

By Howard Ballou
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A metro area history professor said the historic events happening in the nation’s capitol should concern Mississippians and the entire nation.

Dr. Glenn Antizzo with Mississippi College in Clinton explained why.

“It’s having a huge impact because no business can be done,” said Dr. Antizzo. “Technically right now, all of the members of the House are just, you know, Representative elects. In other words, they don’t have any official position. They can’t be sworn in until there’s a speaker. And so the longer we go without a speaker, the longer we’re gonna go without any bills being passed by Congress without any hearings taking place to discuss legislation. So, unfortunately, we’re tied up right now.”

And there’s really nothing anybody can do about it until this Task gets completed,” he continued. “But absolutely, because nothing can happen. It reached, you know, the Republicans and the Democrats, at the end of the day, both have to understand that unless they are both working together, you know, because one controls one chamber, and the other controls the other chamber, but they’ve got to work together or Nothing’s gonna get done for the country. And that’s not good for either party. And the sooner they can resolve this issue, the better.”

Dr. Antizzo said there’s an added incentive to get the issue resolved sooner rather than later. If a speaker is not elected by January 13th, no one will get a paycheck.

Also, committees won’t be able to process student loan repayments. That means House employees enrolled in the 10-year student loan forgiveness program may face breaks in service, which can affect both retirements and whether they qualify for loan forgiveness.

Watch the full interview below:

