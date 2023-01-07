Careers
First Alert Forecast: Nice weather to start our Saturday, then increased cloud cover followed by rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Drier by Monday!

Our next front returns Saturday night going into Sunday morning. Sunday morning church will hold rain chances likely across the area. We are looking at a 60 to 70% chance of showers over night into Sunday morning.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Rain chances increase throughout the area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Good Morning!

Into the weekend!

Saturday, for most of the day, will be nice. Partly sunny skies, Highs trying to reach into the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloud cover on Saturday will begin pushing in during the afternoon for counties along the Mississippi River and more so into our viewing area by late afternoon and evening. Saturday night, we’re forecasting another system to move through the area. We can expect some showers and a few storms to be possible. Nothing severe for our storms. Lows are expected to hang out in the middle 50s

Sunday, showers will impact our morning commute on Sunday and are expected to last through the afternoon and partial parts of the evening before moving off towards Alabama. We will remain mostly cloudy for the day, with Highs trying to reach the low 60s. Lows over the night will fall to the low 40s. Partly cloudy overnight.

Next week:

Monday through Wednesday, we could see some chances for light rainfall. Highs remain in the low to middle 60s. Partly sunny to cloudy conditions. Lows are forecasted to fall into the low 40s.

By Thursday, We have another chance for showers as another system begins to build towards our West and then moves into our neck of the woods! Highs by Thursday are forecasted to reach into the middle to upper 60s. We are forecasting a 40 to 50% chance of showers.

