First Alert Forecast: Nice weather to start our Saturday, then increased cloud cover followed by rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Drier by Monday!

Rain chances increase throughout the area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Saturday, for most of the day, will be nice. Partly sunny skies, Highs trying to reach into the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloud cover on Saturday will begin pushing in during the afternoon for counties along the Mississippi River and more so into our viewing area by late afternoon and evening. Saturday night, we’re forecasting another system to move through the area. We can expect some showers and a few storms to be possible. Nothing severe for our storms. Lows are expected to hang out in the middle 50s

Sunday, showers will impact our morning commute on Sunday and are expected to last through the afternoon and partial parts of the evening before moving off towards Alabama. We will remain mostly cloudy for the day, with Highs trying to reach the low 60s. Lows over the night will fall to the low 40s. Partly cloudy overnight.

Monday through Wednesday, we could see some chances for light rainfall. Highs remain in the low to middle 60s. Partly sunny to cloudy conditions. Lows are forecasted to fall into the low 40s.

By Thursday, We have another chance for showers as another system begins to build towards our West and then moves into our neck of the woods! Highs by Thursday are forecasted to reach into the middle to upper 60s. We are forecasting a 40 to 50% chance of showers.

