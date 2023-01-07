Careers
Denver Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton as their head coach

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos requested permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach job.

The Saints have granted permission for Denver to interview Payton, though he technically is still under contract with New Orleans. This would make the Saints entitled to any compensation for his draft if Payton were to be hired by the Broncos.

Payton currently works with FOX Sports as an analyst; he has not ruled out the possible return to coaching since he stepped down as head coach for the Saints before the 2022 season.

