City of Jackson lifts boil water notice for all surface connections

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson lifted the boil water notice for all connections on the surface water system Saturday.

This great news comes just 2 days after Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that roughly $800 million in federal funding had been secured for the capital city’s water and sewer system.

The city had been under a city-wide boil water notice since Christmas day due to the extreme cold front that passed through the capital city.

The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant had seen much improvement during the week, with multiple zip codes receiving water pressure and seeing the boil water notice lifted.

For more information, please call 601-960-2723.

