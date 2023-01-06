Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport.

Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being “ingested into an engine,” according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Divonta Palmer, a former co-worker of Edwards, said he was devastated to hear the news of the death.

“I can’t wrap my mind around how did this happen,” Palmer said.

Palmer mentioned he and Edwards were hired a couple of months apart, describing her as a joy to be around.

“She would tell me that she was always dedicated and motivated to do the best job and put the best foot forward,” Palmer said.

The former airline employee said he empathizes with his co-workers who witnessed the accident, saying they may be “scarred,” but it should serve as a “wake-up call” for ground employees to be more vigilant about the safety of themselves and their co-workers.

A fundraiser has been started by the president of CWA to help cover funeral expenses and support the family during their time of bereavement.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in 3-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
Two killed in 3-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Woman shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
15-year-old girl shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
Regal UA Parkway closing
It looks like the Flowood Regal Cinema is closing for good
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin opens eyes, is responsive: NFL insider

Latest News

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January
Cleveland County woman wins $2 million, months after $1 million win
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, January 6
The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; rain chances by late Saturday, into Sunday