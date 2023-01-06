Things To Know Friday, January 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for March 11 at the Kennedy interchange, known locally as “Spaghetti Junction.” (Pixabay)

We have a traffic advisory that could affect your weekend. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews will close one lane of I-20 eastbound over Terry Road in Jackson. The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. MDOT crews will be filling potholes along that stretch of highway.

2. Jim Carmody, a huge part of state’s football history, is dead at age 89

Jim Carmody, right, shakes hands with Bear Bryant after Southern Miss defeat Alabama 38-29 ending Alabama's 59-game home winning streak at Tuscaloosa on Nov. 13, 1982. That Steve Carmody (No. 51), Jim's oldest son and USM's center, in the background. Credit: Southern Miss Athletics (Southern Miss Athletics)

Jim Carmody, a renowned defensive football mastermind and a prominent figure in the football histories of Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, died Wednesday after a brief illness. Carmody, a Madison resident, was 89. “Big Nasty” was Carmody’s nickname given to him by his defensive players at Southern Miss, but the moniker had more to do with the way his defenses played. They swarmed to the football and hit hard, whether he was coaching at State, Ole Miss or Southern Miss — or in the NFL. At Southern Miss, where he was first the defensive coordinator (1978-1980) and then the head coach (1982-87), his defenses were called “The Nasty Bunch” — a nickname that endures to this day.

3. U.S. Marshals Service discuss crime issues with Jackson leaders

Crime may not be a new topic of discussion for the city of Jackson, but the Director of the U.S. Marshals Service Ronald Davis believes he can help. “We both have clear mandates of how to support state and local partners. But I do want to hear from you. How do you think we can help,” Davis said. Those on the judicial side believe mentorship programs need more attention. “The Youth Court is different from most of the judiciary and that we have great leverage to create programs, to develop mentorship programs. But the issue that we run into from the youth courts perspective is that once those children are returned to the community, there is no sustainability of what those programming linkings can be,” Hinds County Youth Court Judge Carlyn Hicks said.

