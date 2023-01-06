Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson.

According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon.

Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department responded.

Stop sticks were used to eventually stop the vehicle. When this happened, the suspect ran into the woods near Hanging Moss Exit onto I-220.

A “large amount” of liquor was discovered in the man’s vehicle, the chief said.

Even though the search has been called off, police have identified the suspect and retrieved his phone. Warrants are forthcoming.

He will be charged with traffic violations and felony fleeing/leaving the scene of an accident.

