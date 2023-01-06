Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mississippi Economic Council hosts Capital Day

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Economic Council’s annual Capital Day helps elevate the business community’s voices. And their ideas are among those that politicians take into consideration each session.

It’s not often that so many industries from across the state gather together in Jackson. But Capital Day gives them the chance to network with those creating policies that have a direct effect on what they do.

“It’s got to be a public and private sector cooperation,” explained current MEC Chair Martin Williams. “That’s really the most important thing for us to be able to reach our potential...our fullest potential.”

Capital Day comes on the heels of the state’s largest economic development project being approved. That Lowndes County project is one that the Governor uses as an example of an expanded investment he’s looking to make.

“The need for investing in infrastructure in and around sites, economic development sites,” described Governor Tate Reeves. “My plan is to develop 30 sites around Mississippi that are moving towards being shovel-ready for the next major economic development site. And I want to do it in I want to have 30 sites in every region across the state.”

The group loaded up for a location change to the Capitol where they heard from several legislative leaders.

“The real leaders are here, and you’re the ones that make our economy grow,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Dean Kirby. “You’re the ones that make things happen, this state, we try to help you and that’s our job.”

From MEC’s perspective...

“I think what we’re trying to do is figure out, okay, what are the things that we need to do to help move forward,” noted MEC President and CEO Scott Waller.

Their legislative agenda includes infrastructure, workforce development, healthcare, and taxes.

All things these leaders seem ready to continue the discussion in this session. And the business leaders want them to know they stand ready to collaborate on finding solutions.

Some of those leaders invited the business community to weigh in on the direction they’d like to see the state take. As an example, Speaker Pro Tem Jason White requested their input on how to move forward with the healthcare crisis.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Woman shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
15-year-old girl shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Two killed in 3-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
Two killed in 3-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody

Latest News

‘All I want is my baby’: Mother demands justice after 15-year-old daughter was shot and killed
‘All I want is my baby’: Mother demands justice after 15-year-old daughter was shot and killed
Regal UA Parkway closing
It looks like the Flowood Regal Cinema is closing for good
Boil water notice lifted in several Jackson zip codes
Boil water notice lifted in several Jackson zip codes
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version