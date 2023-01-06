Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

LFD fire units respond to early morning house fire on South 11th Avenue

The fire was brought under control an hour after units arrived at the scene, according to...
The fire was brought under control an hour after units arrived at the scene, according to Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown. The engine crews remained on the scene to perform salvage and overhaul hitting hotspots to prevent a rekindle.(Laurel Fire Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters with the Laurel Fire Department work to put out a house fire that took place early Friday morning.

According to Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, the department got a 911 call from dispatch around 5:55 a.m. about a fully involved structure fire on South 11th Avenue.

Brown said acting shift commander, Capt. Charles Newwel, dispatched three engine companies: E-1, E-4 and E-6, with E-4 being the first unit to arrive at the scene.

When E-4 arrived, the unit reported a single-story wood-frame home fully consumed by flames, and the three engine crews performed offensive and defensive attacks on the home.

The fire was brought under control an hour after units arrived at the scene, according to Brown. The engine crews remained on the scene to perform salvage and overhaul hitting hotspots to prevent a rekindle.

Brown said all LFD personnel left the scene at 8:50 a.m.

The house suffered major fire dame in the rear area, as well as a partial roof collapse. No injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined, and no further information will be released at this time, according to Brown.

Brown thanked the crews that responded to the call by commending them on an “excellent job.”

Friday morning’s fire is LFD’s second house fire of 2023 after a fire that happened on New Year’s Day on North 8th Avenue.

Caption

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men killed in 4-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
Two men killed in 4-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Woman shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
15-year-old girl shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
Regal UA Parkway closing
It looks like the Flowood Regal Cinema is closing for good
‘All I want is my baby’: Mother demands justice after 15-year-old daughter was shot and killed
‘All I want is my baby’: Mother demands justice after 15-year-old daughter was shot and killed

Latest News

He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Friday, January 6
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January
Cleveland County woman wins $2 million, months after $1 million win
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, January 6