Jackson Public Schools to remain virtual Friday
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will remain virtual Friday despite the improvements made at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

JPS resumed classes virtually on Tuesday, January 3 after Christmas break due to the ongoing water crisis. JPS released on Facebook that 22 schools have “low or no water pressure” compared to 33 schools that experienced water pressure issues on Tuesday.

“Although we considered multiple options to return in-person, Jackson Public Schools will continue virtual learning on Friday, January 6,” the release read. “We are hopeful that the additional time over the weekend will give the city of Jackson an opportunity to increase water pressure to sufficient levels so we may return in-person learning on Monday, January 9.

JPS says they will continue to monitor the water supply and provide updates this weekend.

