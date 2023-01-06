Jackson announces water distribution sites for Friday, January 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can get drinking water and flushing water at these sites on Friday, January 6.

Sites:

Metro Center Mall near the old Dillard’s Loading Dock (2:00 p.m.)

Forest Hill High School in the back parking lot (5:00 p.m.)

If you are unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or (601) 960-1875.

The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition are providing water.

