Jackson announces water distribution sites for Friday, January 6

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents can get drinking water and flushing water at these sites on Friday, January 6.

Sites:

  • Metro Center Mall near the old Dillard’s Loading Dock (2:00 p.m.)
  • Forest Hill High School in the back parking lot (5:00 p.m.)

If you are unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or (601) 960-1875.

The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition are providing water.

