Careers
Magic of Lights
Mothers of Murdered Sons

It looks like the Flowood Regal Cinema is closing for good

Regal UA Parkway closing
Regal UA Parkway closing(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and Josh Carter
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The last movie tickets at Regal UA Parkway Theater off of Lakeland Drive will be sold at 7:55 Thursday night.

The theater is closing its doors, nine days after employees there were notified.

A sign posted on the ticket window notifies patrons of the closure, saying “it has been our pleasure to serve you.”

An employee at the location says the decision to close was corporate.

According to its website, Regal has one other theater in Mississippi, and that’s in Brookhaven.

The company’s website shows that screenings are still scheduled there after Thursday. However, none are slated at the Flowood location beyond the 7:55 p.m. showing of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Woman shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
15-year-old girl shot and killed in South Jackson intersection
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
Two killed in 3-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
Two killed in 3-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody

Latest News

Mississippi Economic Council hosts Capital Day
Mississippi Economic Council hosts Capital Day
‘All I want is my baby’: Mother demands justice after 15-year-old daughter was shot and killed
‘All I want is my baby’: Mother demands justice after 15-year-old daughter was shot and killed
Boil water notice lifted in several Jackson zip codes
Boil water notice lifted in several Jackson zip codes
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version