It looks like the Flowood Regal Cinema is closing for good

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The last movie tickets at Regal UA Parkway Theater off of Lakeland Drive will be sold at 7:55 Thursday night.

The theater is closing its doors, nine days after employees there were notified.

A sign posted on the ticket window notifies patrons of the closure, saying “it has been our pleasure to serve you.”

An employee at the location says the decision to close was corporate.

According to its website, Regal has one other theater in Mississippi, and that’s in Brookhaven.

The company’s website shows that screenings are still scheduled there after Thursday. However, none are slated at the Flowood location beyond the 7:55 p.m. showing of Avatar: The Way of Water.

