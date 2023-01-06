He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After leaving a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado, David Spicer was given $110 and a ride to the nearest airport. It was August 10, 2022.

“I was just so excited!” he said with a huge smile and big voice.

Once inside the terminal, Spicer witnessed something unusual.

“I’m seeing people by themselves talking out loud. And I’m like, ‘God, you done released me to a crazy world – people walking around talking to themselves!’” Spicer chuckled, later discovering Bluetooth technology. The wireless devices didn’t exist 22 years ago when Spicer entered prison.

A panoramic view of the Rocky Mountains surrounded David from within the airport. For hours, he walked around, simply enjoying space.

Too excited to eat the first day, Spicer caught a red-eye flight from Colorado to Texas before experiencing his first meal.

“I had a McDonald’s hamburger at the airport, which they charged me $15 dollars for!” David said. “I told the lady, I said, ‘Listen, I just got out of prison for robbery. They should put y’all in there because you just robbed me!’” He laughed at the irony.

Time stood still. Everything felt new. At 51 years old, David Spicer was free. It was a far cry from how his life began.

A Miss. judge gave him 6 life sentences; 22 years later, the same judge granted his freedom (David Spicer)

Growing up

The first emotion Spicer remembers from his childhood was rage at the hands of his father, a disabled and “deeply troubled” World War II veteran.

“At the age of five years old, I saw my father take a pot of scalding hot water off the stove and throw it onto my mother,” he said. “Her skin melted off her. And even though back then I didn’t have the words, I knew that it was wrong. And I wanted to protect her but couldn’t.”

After Spicer and his siblings were “repeatedly and brutally” beaten by his dad, David, the fourth of eleven siblings, would later join a gang at 17 - two years after his father’s death.

He fell in love with the close-knit brotherhood, sense of belonging, and love of money.

“Here are these older guys, you know, they have all the things that a young teenager wants and you think that that’s the way to live,” Spicer said. “They tell you they love you and We a family. So, seeking that strong male role model father figure led me to the game.”

Initiation came without hesitation.

David started snatching purses and learning the art of robbery before being arrested as a first-time offender not long after he joined the gang. His weapon of choice during his crimes: a BB gun.

“I went along with some adults to rob three different people and we got caught,” he said. He was sentenced to 11 years in Mississippi’s Parchman, his first strike.

Criminal mindset

Spicer quickly learned the system, showering with his shoes on and developing a kill-or-be-killed mentality to stay alive.

Eleven years later, in 1999, David was released from jail but was still chained to his past. He was now 28.

“When I came home, I didn’t realize I didn’t have any skills because I went in at 17. I was always able to get a job, but once the background check came back, people would fire me because I was an ex-convict. Not because I was late or for any other reason,” Spicer said. “So, I started robbing banks.”

Armed with a handgun, he robbed thousands of dollars from two banks in Jackson and one in Biloxi in a matter of weeks.

Days later, the FBI caught up with him at a New Orleans hotel. He stepped outside his room to checkout. Agents had guns drawn.

“I knew, number one, what I did was wrong. I knew, number two, one day I was gonna get caught. And number three, I knew that I was gonna have to face some type of penalty,” Spicer said. He surrendered without a fight.

Less than a year after his first stint, David was returning to prison.

Life sentence

The penalty: six life sentences plus 30 years.

David Spicer first stopped at a medium-security prison in Atlanta, Georgia, where people like Al Capone and Marcus Garvey once served time. Years into his sentence, a fight to defend himself nearly ended in death.

Spicer said a fellow inmate attempted to take David’s commissary goods, later threatening him with a knife; but it didn’t end well.

“I took his knife. I done stabbed [him] in the neck a couple of times. I’m stabbing him in the chest. I done hit a couple of veins. And blood is shooting out.” But then something unexplainable happened.

“While I was stabbing him, it was literally like somebody took my hand and threw it,” David paused. “Now, I got a death grip on this knife, but it somehow came out of my hand. So, that allowed him to get away. The guy died and they brought him back to life. I know, I know, it makes no sense,” Spicer said.

He was convinced no one would believe that a knife mysteriously flew out of his hand. He felt something was happening, but he had yet to figure out what it was.

Meanwhile, the violent act ultimately got him transferred to ADX Florence, the “Alcatraz of the Rockies,” where fellow inmates included El Chapo, Larry Hoover, and Jeff Fort to name a few.

The transformation

It was 2007. David Spicer was 37 years old.

Standing 6′5“ and weighing 275 pounds, Spicer spent 23 hours a day in a 7x12 size cell. It left one hour of recreation in a smaller space, which David describes as a “dog cage.”

Spicer struggled with isolation as he saw multiple inmates commit suicide.

“Every day you get up, you’re fighting to hold on another day,” he said. “It takes a lot of willpower and strength just to keep from losing your mind in a super-max [prison].”

David Spicer began to shut down. He went on a hunger strike for several days, which meant prison psychologist, Dr. Alexandra Garber, had to pay him a visit. Spicer refused to talk to her at first, but her persistence grew daily.

“She would come down the hall and stop by my cell and say, ‘Mr. Spicer, I wanna talk to you.’” David mimicked her in a gentle, yet high-pitched voice. “I wouldn’t even acknowledge her. I would just keep watching TV until finally one day something happened where somebody was supposed to do something, but they didn’t do it and she came through. She kept her word to me…. I call it ‘money in the bank.’ Now you got some currency with me,” he said, tapping his chest.

Spicer met with Garber each time she returned, following her advice of reading dozens of books and taking classes on trauma, anger, illness management, and recovery. So, when the chaplain delivered debilitating news of his mother’s death, David said the psychologist helped him avoid suicide.

“I woke up crying and just had this overwhelming sense of sadness. Just kept thinking: What a wasted life,” he said. “The guards saw me and immediately called her, and today, I now know that God used her to save my life.”

Spicer said the doctor praised his progress and encouraged his growth. His mind returned to a dream his mother had years prior.

“She told me that God showed her that He would get me out of prison, but not before my heart was right,” Spicer said. “Now I want you to understand, I wasn’t praying. I wasn’t even saying grace over my food. God is nowhere in my thought process at all.”

Knowing his mother always had a relationship with God, David Spicer began to read the Bible to see if God was real.

A Miss. judge gave him 6 life sentences; 22 years later, the same judge granted his freedom (David Spicer)

The dream

“I’m in my 40s. And it’s like, I want something to change. So, I said, ‘Okay God, I don’t know if you exist. My mother believed that you exist. So, if you’re really real, reveal yourself to me,’” Spicer prayed.

David Spicer said he gradually began to understand what he read in the Bible. As his behavior improved and recreational time increased, he started to watch gospel sermons on television, which he said resonated with him. He accepted Jesus Christ into his heart and says everything changed.

Spicer got into a daily prayer/study routine and tithed to ministries and to a widow from the money family members put on his books. He also continued classes with Dr. Garber; ultimately forgiving his dad for his upbringing. He even wrote two books and two movies.

Then about seven years later, he had a dream.

“God came to me in a dream and told me the motion to file and the number of the motion,” David said. “It was so far beyond anything that I could comprehend or had ever experienced about God that I didn’t do it. Because I’m wondering: Is this me?”

Four months later, Spicer said he heard God again.

“While brushing my teeth, God spoke to me just like I’m speaking right now and said, ‘You still haven’t filed that motion I told you to file,’” Spicer said.

“I think it’s important to understand I don’t know absolutely anything about getting somebody out of prison or legal jargon. So can’t nobody look at me and say, ‘Oh, that guy, he was in there reading law books and legal books and he just discovered this,” he said. “No, God did it.”

The beginning

In his plea, “I ask the court to modify/reduce my sentence based on a number of circumstances,” David explained, based on the words he said God gave him.

He sent the three-page motion from Florence, Colorado, and, weeks later, got a call from a public defender from Jackson, Mississippi, named Jacinta Hall, who Spicer still calls “The G.O.A.T. [Greatest of all Time]”

“I told her, I said, ‘Miss. Hall, I’m gonna be honest with you. God told me to file that motion,’” he said. “And she told me, she said, ‘Mr. Spicer, I do not think you’re crazy.’ And she said, ‘The first thing I need you to let me do is let me withdraw this motion because the prosecutors have already filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss your motion because you were supposed to ask the warden to let you out first.’”

Weeks later, she discovered Spicer had been illegally sentenced as a third-strike offender. The trio of Mississippi banks he robbed counted as his second strike.

David Spicer then got a letter from a New York-based law firm with Offices Worldwide. “Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP,” David said, reciting the letter. “Congratulations, we’re going to represent you pro bono along with your lawyer in Mississippi.”

Now five lawyers were compiling a 26-page motion to free David.

“The court was under the mistaken impression at the time of sentencing that the defendant had two prior serious violent felony convictions,” Southern District of Mississippi court documents read, citing similar cases. “In fact, he only had one.”

“The individual has obtained his GED, completed extensive prison course work, paid several thousand dollars in restitution, and positively impacted the lives of individuals,” the documents continued.

On August 10, 2022, United States District Court Judge Tom S. Lee granted the release of inmate 27126-034.

Bound by the law, Lee was the same judge who sentenced Spicer 22 years ago.

The judge stated on the record, “The court can state with assurance that it would not have imposed six life sentences.... had everyone involved in the case not been so grievously mistaken about the law. It is certainly not a choice the court would make today. He has, moreover, expressed what the court believes is genuine remorse for his actions, and he has shown remarkable efforts at rehabilitation.”

Judge Lee ordered ADX Florence to have David Spicer off the compound before 5 p.m. that day.

“I started to cry, got down on my knees, thanked God. People started to come down. Officers that I had been in battles with. They just couldn’t believe the transformation, number one. Number two, they couldn’t believe I had been telling them that God told me to file that motion and I was going home. It was unlike anything people had ever seen,” Spicer shared during an interview with World Overcomers Ministries Church in Madison, Mississippi.

David Spicer is now living in Madison County, planning his wedding, working full-time, and sharing his experiences in and out of jails and prisons.

“I was wrong. I want to apologize to the whole world because I wasn’t a good example,” Spicer confessed. “I just want my story to touch people in such a way with just hope. That’s what I want to do. I want to give people hope because I didn’t have any.”

A Miss. judge gave him 6 life sentences; 22 years later, the same judge granted his freedom (David Spicer)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.