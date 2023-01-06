First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some fog to start out our Friday AM and then clear out into the later morning to mostly clear skies throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies with Highs reaching the low 60s today. Another pleasant day is on tap for us with beautiful weather conditions. Friday night, Lows fall to the mid-40s, and clear skies. Saturday, for most of the day, will be nice. Mostly sunny skies, Highs trying to reach into the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday night, we’re forecasting another system to move through the area. We can expect some showers and a few storms to be possible. Lows hang into the low 40s. Sunday, showers are still expected to impact on our Sunday morning very early. We will remain mostly cloudy for the day, with Highs trying to reach the low 60s. Lows over the night will fall to the low 40s. Partly cloudy overnight. Monday through Wednesday, we could see some chances for light rainfall. Highs remain in the low 60s. Partly sunny to cloudy conditions. Lows are forecasted to fall into the low 40s.

