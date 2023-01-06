Careers
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; rain chances by late Saturday, into Sunday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: A chilly start will give way to seasonably mild afternoon with sunshine beaming down on central Mississippi. Morning 30s will transition into afternoon 60s as warmer air begins to sneak back into the fold from the southwest. We’ll stay quiet and clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: We’ll kick off the weekend with sunshine that will begin to fade behind clouds. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will sneak in late Saturday, helping to bring highs down a few pegs into early next week and chances for showers and a few storms developing Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain will exit through Sunday evening as lows tumble into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With a front stalled near the Gulf Coast, another area of low pressure will push across the region, keeping a risk for a few showers in the forecast late Monday into early Tuesday. Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with ‘above-average’ temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Rain and storms look to return again by late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

