First Alert Forecast: Our sunny weather continues for Friday and we are forecasting nice weather for Saturday. Rain returns late Saturday and Sunday morning!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

We have a chill start to our Friday AM with some frost visible throughout the Jackson/Metro and north of I-20. Forecasting mostly clear skies throughout the day with a few passing clouds near the delta region. Can’t rule some cloud cover north of I-20 and over the Jackson/Metro. Mostly sunny skies with Highs reaching the low to mid-60s today. Another pleasant day is on tap for us with beautiful weather conditions. Friday night, Lows fall to the mid-40s, and clear skies. Warmer tonight as we see a change in wind direction coming out of the South.

Into the weekend!

Saturday, for most of the day, will be nice. Partly sunny skies, Highs trying to reach into the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloud cover on Saturday will begin pushing in during the afternoon for counties along the Mississippi River and more so into our viewing area by late afternoon and evening. Saturday night, we’re forecasting another system to move through the area. We can expect some showers and a few storms to be possible. Nothing severe for our storms. Lows are expected to hang out in the middle 50s

Rain chances return for us Saturday night into Sunday morning! Greater rain chances on Sunday could lead to a little flooding!

Sunday, showers will impact our morning commute on Sunday and are expected to last through the afternoon and partial parts of the evening before moving off towards Alabama. We will remain mostly cloudy for the day, with Highs trying to reach the low 60s. Lows over the night will fall to the low 40s. Partly cloudy overnight.

Next week:

Monday through Wednesday, we could see some chances for light rainfall. Highs remain in the low to middle 60s. Partly sunny to cloudy conditions. Lows are forecasted to fall into the low 40s.

By Thursday, We have another chance for showers as another system begins to build towards our West and then moves into our neck of the woods! Highs by Thursday are forecasted to reach into the middle to upper 60s. We are forecasting a 40 to 50% chance of showers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.