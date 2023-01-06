‘All I want is my baby’: Mother demands justice after 15-year-old daughter was shot and killed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother is mourning as her 15-year-old daughter was shot and killed Wednesday evening.

She’s now demanding answers and she wants her child’s killer arrested.

“All I want is my baby, that’s all I want,” Melissa Anderson said as she was holding back tears.

Anderson describes her daughter as friendly, outgoing, and a vibrant eighth-grader who was a part of the Whiten Middle school basketball team.

Now, her heart is crushed after receiving the news no parent ever wants to hear.

Her daughter, Sha’Maya Anderson, was murdered in South Jackson on the corner of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road.

“Ain’t no words to express how I feel, I just want my baby and justice for my child,” Anderson said.

Jackson Police responded to the call a little before 6 p.m. and found Anderson’s body lying in the intersection.

Witnesses on the scene told WLBT they heard more than half a dozen gunshots.

“I believe it’s a connection of retaliation,” Anderson stated.

Anderson says she believes her daughter became a target after a previous altercation between a group of people.

“An incident went on prior to this happening and I believe my child was set up to lose her life to the streets with gun violence,” she said.

According to Anderson, she has not heard from JPD nor a detective since the shooting but says she has a strong idea of who killed her loved one.

WLBT reached out to Jackson Police for an update on this case and is still waiting to hear back from them.

“The guy that killed my child… he knows who he is and he needs to turn himself in. I’m begging to the streets that he needs to turn himself in,” Anderson said.

At this time, the shooting is still under investigation, and Jackson Police have no one in custody for this crime… anyone with any information is urged to contact JPD or crime stoppers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.