Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a traffic advisory that could affect your weekend.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews will close one lane of I-20 eastbound over Terry Road in Jackson.

The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

MDOT crews will be filling potholes along that stretch of highway.

