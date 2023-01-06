Careers
Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday

The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a traffic advisory that could affect your weekend.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews will close one lane of I-20 eastbound over Terry Road in Jackson.

The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

MDOT crews will be filling potholes along that stretch of highway.

