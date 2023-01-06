Careers
6-year-old student shoots, injures teacher at Newport News elementary school

Police say no students were injured.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A teacher was severely injured after a student shot her at an elementary school in Newport News on Friday afternoon.

On Jan. 6, around 2 p.m. Newport News Police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School for the report of a person shot. In a press conference, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said a 6-year-old student shot a woman who teaches at the school while the two were isolated in a classroom after an altercation.

“All of the students are safe,” Newport News Public Schools said about the shooting. “The perpetrator is in police custody.”

The teacher’s injuries are life-threatening, but at the last update, her condition is “improving.”

Newport News police said Friday just before 3 p.m. that “there is no longer an active shooter.”

Chief Drew says this shooting was not accidental but did not provide details about how the student got the gun. He also said in the conference no one else was involved in the incident, and other students did “an amazing job” handling the situation.

The school announced it will not be holding classes Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

