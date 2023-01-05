Careers
Two killed in 3-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were killed during a crash on I-55 South Frontage Road on Thursday afternoon.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision, with the area being sealed off by police shortly after it happened.

The drivers of two vehicles were the ones killed during the incident.

