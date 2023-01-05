Two killed in 3-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were killed during a crash on I-55 South Frontage Road on Thursday afternoon.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision, with the area being sealed off by police shortly after it happened.

The drivers of two vehicles were the ones killed during the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.