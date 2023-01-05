Things To Know Thursday, January 5, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. 15-year-old girl shot and killed in South Jackson intersection

A teenage girl was shot and killed Wednesday evening in South Jackson and left on the corner of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road. Jackson police responded to calls a little before 6 p.m. and found a body lying in the intersection. The victim was later revealed as 15-year-old Snamaya Anderson, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. Witnesses said they heard more than half a dozen gunshots. One witness, who wished not to be identified, said she looked out of her home after hearing gunshots and saw a man on foot running West on McCluer. He appeared to be shooting randomly while he ran, she said. A crowd of people began to form around the woman who had been shot. Then, the gunman reversed course and began to run East, shooting at those gathered at the scene. The witness said the shooter was then picked up in a car and driven away.

2. Families sue Flowood YMCA after exposure to ‘potentially deadly’ gas at birthday party

Months after several children were sent to the hospital due to chlorine exposure at a birthday pool party, the venue that hosted the event is facing multiple lawsuits. An attorney representing four families has filed complaints against the Metropolitan YMCA of Mississippi, after they say their children were injured after being exposed to a “potentially deadly” gas release at a Flowood YMCA pool party. The incident happened in September. Approximately 25 children were in attendance, according to previous reports. Court records claim that “with both children and adults occupying the pool, a sudden and rapid release of noxious gasses, acidic liquids and aerosolized acids was emitted from the waters... including the water in the arching water-jets,” creating “a dangerous, injurious and potentially deadly atmospheric environment surrounding the participants.”

3. Former Ole Miss linebacker and NFL All-Pro named 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

An Ole Miss great was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Wednesday. Patrick Willis, a middle linebacker for the Ole Miss Rebels from 2003 to 2006, was dubbed as one of the fifteen modern-era finalists after a stellar career as a middle linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. In his college days, Willis was named a two-time first team All-SEC linebacker, two-time All-American, Conerly Trophy winner, Butkus Award winner, and a Jack Lambert Trophy winner while representing the red and blue of Oxford, Mississippi. Willis was a first round pick for the 49ers in 2007 and played all eight NFL seasons in San Francisco. The linebacker recorded 950 tackles and 20.5 sacks in his stellar career in California and received many accolades professionally, including seven Pro Bowl invites and being touted to the NFL All-Pro team five times. Willis was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019, four years after he announced his retirement from football.

