South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence

By Holly Emery
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones.

The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.

“I was relieved! I was glad to see it because I was down low with water,” Willie Cheeks said.

From Christmas Eve to January 4th, some residents in South Jackson along Rainey Road were without water and were left to rely on bottles of water and non-potable water from the rain or fire departments.

“I fill this up with rainwater to keep me from going to pick it up. So hopefully last night it rained about here. And I fill it back up since they told me I had low-pressure water pressure. But just in case you didn’t know was going back down,” Cheeks said.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin says “Overnight, O.B. Curtis Water Treatment maintained strong production and was able to push much of the additional water into the distribution.

But for those in South Jackson, “some fluctuations in pressure may continue.” and tonight, the water plant will make another “push to restore full pressure to the entire system by tomorrow morning for everyone in Jackson and Byram.”

Even though the water pressure is picking up, Jones says he’s not sure how long it’ll last.

“That’s a high concern. This is not a quick fix. I know this is a process. Nine times out of 10 in my heart, I feel I really believe it’s gonna happen. So, I think we just need to get prepared and expect the worse, pray for the best,” he said.

”I would bet it going out to be going out over betting it would stay on. So yeah, it’s just, it’s terrible. I mean, I can understand because it’s a big place and it’s an old underground structure. It ain’t gonna work until new pipes. It’s gonna keep breaking the old ones until they replace it all,” Cheeks said.

