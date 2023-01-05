Local first responders working to educate in CPR following injury of an NFL player

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - CPR is a very practical skill for only the direst of situations.

Some may think that it’s too difficult of a skill to learn, but the American Heart Association and the Mississippi Fire Academy are working to ensure that anyone and everyone can be prepared to potentially save a life.

“Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone as we saw Monday night in the game,” said Jennifer Hopping, the executive director of the American Heart Association. “So, that’s why our goal is to get everyone trained. Any age can be trained in hands-only CPR. So, one of the things we’re working on right now with high school students is to be trained in CPR so that they know what to do. Odds are, if you have to perform CPR in your lifetime, it’s probably going to be on someone you love.”

Unlike in the situation of Hamlin’s collapse, emergency medical personnel is not always immediately available just minutes after someone begins showing symptoms of cardiac arrest.

Rob Fisher with the Mississippi Fire Academy says in life and death situations, that’s normally the case, that’s why knowing CPR is so crucial.

“Over 350,000 Americans in the U.S. alone die of a cardiac event. So, with that being said, most of the time, this is going to be happening outside the hospital. Over 70 percent of them are going to be in your homes, your workplaces, your offices, where you’re at. So, it’s super important to know to activate the 9-1-1 system and start CPR as soon as possible,” he said.

The AHA handed out CPR training kits to all JPS schools back in October 2022 and says they along with all state first responders are working to ensure as many lives can be saved as possible.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.