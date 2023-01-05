Careers
Former JSU pass rusher earns rookie player of the week honors

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Detroit Lions rookie continues to rack up accolades during his inaugural season in the NFL.

Linebacker James Houston, a former JSU pass rusher, was tabbed the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for his career-high 3-sack performance against the Chicago Bears Sunday.

Houston’s dominant performance also marked an NFL first. With his three sacks last Sunday, Houston has a season total of 8 sacks, the most by a player in their first six career-games in NFL history.

The Lions ultimately beat the Bears 41-10 and have an 8-8 record in the 2022 season. Houston and the trending Lions will travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 8, with a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 on the line.

