Former JSU pass rusher earns rookie player of the week honors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Detroit Lions rookie continues to rack up accolades during his inaugural season in the NFL.

Linebacker James Houston, a former JSU pass rusher, was tabbed the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for his career-high 3-sack performance against the Chicago Bears Sunday.

Houston’s dominant performance also marked an NFL first. With his three sacks last Sunday, Houston has a season total of 8 sacks, the most by a player in their first six career-games in NFL history.

The Lions ultimately beat the Bears 41-10 and have an 8-8 record in the 2022 season. Houston and the trending Lions will travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers Sunday, January 8, with a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 on the line.

