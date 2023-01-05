Careers
First Alert Forecast: seasonable late week; rain chances late weekend

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST
THURSDAY: Sunshine returns in full to head toward the late parts of the work week. Expect morning upper 30s and lower 40s to warm to near-normal highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will turn flat calm under clear skies for lows to fall back into the 30s; for some, fostering some areas of frost by early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: A chilly start will give way to seasonably mild afternoon with sunshine beaming down on central Mississippi. Morning 30s will transition into afternoon 60s as warmer air begins to sneak back into the fold from the southwest. We’ll stay quiet and clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll kick off the weekend with sunshine that will begin to fade behind clouds. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will sneak in late Saturday, helping to bring highs down a few pegs into early next week and chances for showers developing Sunday. Another weak front could bring a few showers back by late Monday into early Tuesday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

