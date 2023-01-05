Fire damages house occupied by homeless, raising resident concerns

Careers
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More concerns arise about the homeless moving into vacant homes as the temperatures return to seasonal norms. Another Jackson neighborhood is seeing an influx of people staying in unoccupied houses.

Fondren residents say a vacant house recently burned in a fire that was started by people living there illegally, posing a threat to them and their homes. Four houses on Oxford Avenue sit vacantly, and for several months residents say the homeless have been making themselves at home in them.

“While I was waiting on you there were homeless people coming in and out of the house,” said resident Dianne Nelson. “Just two weeks ago one of the houses caught fire, and it wouldn’t take two seconds for it to spread to another occupied house.”

Those who take care of their property want to feel safe and want the area to be welcoming to newcomers.

“There are so many houses like that going to bad uses,” said neighbor Kelly Bradshaw. “If there was a house out here for sale or for rent now what would that do? that would cause anyone showing that house or asked to show it they wouldn’t be interested anymore.”

In December the homeless were blamed for the fire that destroyed a Jefferson Street house listed on the historic registry. While Fondren residents said they sympathize with the plight of the homeless, they want property owners to be held responsible.

According to Jackson Code Enforcement, two of the four vacant houses have active code violations. A house at 3038 Oxford Avenue is owned by Fresh Start 2019 Trust. The case was filed on November 28. Another code violation case was filed the same day for 3024 Oxford Avenue. Both violations are for trash and debris.

