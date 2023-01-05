Capitol Police investigating homicide that occurred Tuesday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are investigating what they have determined to be a homicide - the first in the city this year.

Jackson police were called Tuesday morning to an Earle Street home where a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Capitol Police Spokesperson.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please call Capitol Police at (601) 359-3125.

