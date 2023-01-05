Careers
Capitol Police investigating homicide that occurred Tuesday morning
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are investigating what they have determined to be a homicide - the first in the city this year.

Jackson police were called Tuesday morning to an Earle Street home where a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Capitol Police Spokesperson. 

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please call Capitol Police at (601) 359-3125.

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Man leads Capitol Police on ‘brief foot pursuit’ before being arrested
Legislature discussing possible override of Governor’s line-item vetoes
Local first responders working to educate in CPR following injury of an NFL player
South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence
Fire damages house occupied by homeless, raising resident concerns